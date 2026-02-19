O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri drops on Wednesday, nears Rs. 40 Cr in six days

O’ Romeo witnessed a drop in business on Wednesday, collecting Rs. 3 crore nett approx. The drop from Monday is around 30-35 per cent, which is on the steeper side of things, as normally it is expected to be around 20 per cent. The absolute number is still higher than what one would normally expect from a Rs. 8 crore Sunday, but that is the doing ofthe BOGO offer, keeping the business elevated.

The six-day running total for the Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer stands at a little under Rs. 40 crore nett. The first week is headed for Rs. 42 crore nett. The film hasn’t done much better overseas either, with USD 1.75 million (Rs. 16 crore) approx so far, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 64 crore approx.

After the kind of trend the film showed over its first weekend, it seemed that reaching Rs. 50 crore nett would be a difficult task, if not entirely impossible. However, with the support of the BOGO offer and some external push, the film is now likely to get there, as it is already around Rs. 40 crore. Not that it changes anything for the overall picture. It is an expensive film for its worth at face value, which needed much more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least. The sudden, surprising holds on Monday and Tuesday briefly made it seem like it could get closer to that. The Wednesday drop has again made that possibility unlikely.

The Box Office Collections for O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 39.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer collects Rs 45 lakh on 4th Wednesday