O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film drops sharply on Sunday, Nets Rs. 27.50 Cr first weekend in India

O’ Romeo faced a downturn in its box office trajectory, collecting Rs. 8.25 crore nett approx on its third day in India. That marks a 30 percent drop from Saturday, which was Valentine’s Day. A drop was expected, but not to this degree, although, to be fair, most films recorded similar or even steeper drops, so it’s not an issue with just this film.

More than a drop from Saturday, it’s the fact that Sunday was less than 10 percent higher than its opening day, which is troublesome. Yes, there was some feeding in first day, but even accounting for that, it would be 20 percent higher at best, which is simply not good enough. There was a cricket match which would have hurt business in later hours, but the weakness was visible right from the morning and afternoon shows, so it’s more on the quality and reception than external factors.

The opening day itself was a killer for the film as far as the economics were concerned, but it was a decent start for the face value of the film and its cast. The hope was that if it could get a run of some sort, there would be something keeping the box office ticking till Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives next month. After Sunday, that now seems like a tough task, if not entirely impossible.

The three-day weekend amounted to Rs. 27.50 crore nett approx. Collections are expected to fall to very low levels from today, and the film is likely to end its first week around Rs. 35 crore nett. From there, even reaching Rs. 50 crore in its lifetime run will be an uphill task.

The Box Office Collections of O’ Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Total Rs. 27.50 cr.

