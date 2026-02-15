O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film grows well on Saturday, Nets Rs. 20 Cr in 2 days

O’ Romeo collected Rs. 11.75-12 crore nett approx on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs. 19.25 crore nett approx. The jump from Friday is over 50 per cent, which on a regular Saturday would qualify as a strong surge and position the film for a healthy run. However, it wasn’t a regular Saturday, but better than that. It was Valentine’s Day, which is a big day for moviegoing, particularly for romantic films, and this one even carries “Romeo” in its title. Therefore, the real test of the film’s merit lies ahead.

If the film manages to hold steady today, avoiding a drop from Saturday and possibly even showing marginal growth, it would be a good result, from where one could hope for some sort of run. That, however, is easier said than done, as growing on Valentine’s Day is a tough ask. There is also a cricket match today as well, which might be washed out by rain, but may still impact the biz a bit, so that is that.

Even then, that will likely not be enough to see it through, as it is an expensive film for its worth. Having said that, these days, the lighter rom-coms are operating in this range; this film leans more towards the darker and thriller side, which is regarded as less commercial, so it's not a bad result, just that the economics don’t fit.

Still, if the film can sustain a run and keep the box office ticking during what appears to be a lull period until Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives next month, that would count as a minor positive.

The Box Office Collections for O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Total Rs. 19.50 cr.

