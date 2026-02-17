O'Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film has a surprisingly good hold on Monday, Nets Rs. 31.50 Cr in 4 days

O’Romeo collected Rs. 4 crore nett approx on Monday. This is a surprisingly good hold, considering the trend over the weekend was rather meh, with Sunday being barely 5 percent over its opening day. Typically, films drop around 65–70 percent from Sunday to Monday; here, the drop was around 50 per cent. As such, this is simply too good, and such surprises don't normally happen.

There are several factors that have probably led to this hold. Foremost, the film had a “Buy One Get One” offer live yesterday. Such offers are known to improve footfalls and help films post stronger-than-expected holds, though they also compress the distributor share considerably. Even then, holds of this level are not routine. It is also worth noting that Sunday had a major cricket match, which likely suppressed collections that day and, in turn, made the Monday drop appear healthier. Additionally, the Maha Shivratri may have provided some support in certain pockets. All that aside, there is said to be some feeding involved as well. All that has contributed to this hold.

The four-day running total stands at Rs. 32 crore nett approx. Ordinarily, one would expect the first week to reach around Rs. 42-43 crore nett from here. Had this trend been entirely organic, not only would it have been utterly surprising but also would have positioned the film for a sustained and healthy run over the next couple of weeks. That isn’t the case here. So now, it needs to be seen what the real level of business is, which might be known in the coming days, if external factors subside.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 31.50 cr.

