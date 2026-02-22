O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film nets Rs. 47 Cr in 9 days in India

O’ Romeo collected Rs. 2.90–3 crore nett approx on its second Sunday at the Indian box office, taking its nine-day total to Rs. 47 crore nett approx. The film registered around 50 per cent growth from Friday, which is on the lower side compared to the kind of jumps films tend to witness on their second Saturdays these days, with many even doubling their Friday numbers. However, with the business having remained at an elevated level through the week due to BOGO offers since Monday, a relatively muted surge over the weekend was always on the cards.

The film isn’t expected to show much growth on Sunday for the kind of film it is, but since the business is at a low level, the growth might come. There is a cricket match today, which may also limit the growth. Accordingly, the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer will rake in Rs. 7.50-8 crore nett over its second weekend, for a total of over/under Rs. 50 crore nett at EOD today. There won’t be much going on at the box office till Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic releases, it will possibly crawl its way towards Rs. 60 crore nett.

After the kind of trend the film showed over its first weekend, it seemed that reaching Rs. 50 crore nett would be a difficult task, if not entirely impossible. However, with the support of the BOGO offer and some external push, the film will now manage to get there. Not that it changes anything for the overall picture. It is an expensive film for its worth at face value, which needed much more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least. The sudden, surprising holds on Monday and Tuesday briefly made it seem like it could get closer to that, but the drop on Wednesday took that possibility away, and since then, it has only gone down.

The Box Office Collections of O’ Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. Total Rs. 47.05 cr.

