O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri nets Rs. 42 Cr in first week in India

O’ Romeo collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett approx on Thursday, closing its first week at the Indian box office with Rs. 42.50 crore nett approx. The film dropped around 10 per cent from the previous day, although the real value drop was more than that. It was a holiday in Maharashtra, which kept the business flat in the state, maybe even a minor growth, while elsewhere it dropped closer to 15-20 per cent. Apart from that, the film also had a BOGO offer going on, which has kept business elevated throughout weekdays.

In the second week, the film faces two new films, Assi and Do Deewane Sehere Mein, but both of these are smaller releases, and O’ Romeo remains the film with the most showcasing. Generally, films with BOGO offer on weekdays have muted growth over the weekend as the offer is removed; however, the film seems to be continuing the offer, so growth may be closer to normal. The film will most likely cross Rs. 50 crore nett on Sunday and is headed for Rs. 60-65 crore closing.

After the kind of trend the film showed over its first weekend, it seemed that reaching Rs. 50 crore nett would be a difficult task, if not entirely impossible. However, with the support of the BOGO offer and some external push, the film will now manage to get there. Not that it changes anything for the overall picture. It is an expensive film for its worth at face value, which needed much more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least. The sudden, surprising holds on Monday and Tuesday briefly made it seem like it could get closer to that. The Wednesday drop has again made that possibility unlikely, and now Thursday has taken the film further down.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 42.50 cr.

