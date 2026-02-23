O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film has a poor second weekend, nears Rs. 50 Cr in 10 days

O’ Romeo had a poor second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 7.50 crore nett approx. The drop from its opening weekend was 73 per cent, which itself was quite ordinary. The total box office collections after ten days in release are short of Rs. 50 crore nett, which it is expected to cross today.

The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer had a so-so opening day, which it followed with a rather meh trend. There were two surprisingly

days on Monday and Tuesday, thanks to the BOGO offer and some feeding, but then it dropped on Wednesday and since then has only gone further down. Even the second weekend saw a mediocre growth on Saturday, and Sunday saw collections falling, thanks in large part to the cricket match in the evening.

After the kind of trend the film showed over its first weekend, it seemed that reaching Rs. 50 crore nett would be a difficult task, if not entirely impossible. However, with the support of the BOGO offer and some external push, the film will now manage to get there. Not that it changes anything for the overall picture. It is an expensive film for its worth at face value, which needed much more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least. There won’t be much going on at the box office till Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic releases, it will possibly crawl its way towards Rs. 60 crore nett.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. Total Rs. 49.50 cr.

