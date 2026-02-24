O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film makes it past Rs. 50 Cr net in India

O Romeo collected Rs. 1.25 crore nett approx on its second Monday, which takes it over Rs. 50 crore nett mark, with an eleven-day running total of Rs. 50.75 crore nett approx. The drop from the second Friday is 35 per cent, which is good, but doesn’t really count when the base is low enough to be called poor.

The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film has collected Rs. 8.75 crore nett approx in the first four days of its second week. The full second week will likely collect around Rs. 12 crore nett. There will be competition from The Kerala Story 2 next week, but then the following two weeks are open weeks, so it will likely continue to play in the cinemas till Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic (Hindi) arrive on March 19th. That could lead it to a Rs. 60 crore nett final.

Not that it changes anything for the film, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

The results are consistent with director Vishal Bhardwaj, who hasn’t found much success at the box office in his career. His collaborations with Shahid Kapoor have done relatively better, namely Kaminey and Haider. Rangoon didn’t do well, and now this one has also faltered.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 50.75 cr.

