O' Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri starrer slips by 53 percent on 3rd Monday, targets Rs 60 crore finish

O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, added Rs. 35 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Monday, registering a 53 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The romantic action drama took its third week's cume to Rs. 3 crore in four days, which brings its running cume to Rs. 56.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Co-starring Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Farida Dalal, and others, the movie is now in its final legs. Based on the current trends, the movie is heading to wind up its entire run around Rs. 60 crore nett or so. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Shahid Kapoor movie met with mixed word-of-mouth, which is why it couldn't see the kind of growth it needed to succeed.

The film hasn't done well at the box office, with the numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A, however one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.

The Box Office Collections of O'Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 12 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 56.75 cr.

