O’ Romeo Final Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer sells 33,000 tickets in National chains, targets single-digit start

​O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie closed its advance booking on a low note. It sold around 33,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Around 27,000 admissions of this were recorded at PVR Inox alone.

Considering the heavy budget, grand scale and an ensemble star cast, O’ Romeo’s advance sales are quite disappointing. This might be due to the low-key response towards its promos and songs. Had the promotional assets worked well among the audience, it might have seen a good pull in advances.

Nevertheless, the real test will begin tomorrow onwards. If the movie manages to impress the audience and turn out to be a solid entertainer, it will see a good momentum in its sales. Furthermore, Valentine's day is also expected to help it as the film has a love story as a core plot. Based on current trends, O’ Romeo is looking for a single-digit start in the range of Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 7 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 6.50 crore.

Making things difficult is the fact that the film is very pricey, costing over Rs. 100 crore to produce and release. The non-theatrical recoveries are good on face value, but leave a lot for theatrical. Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also had similar advance sales. However, it maintained a steady hold for a long run and eventually emerged as a successful venture. O Romeo should also aim for the same, if not better. Let's see how the fourth collaboration of Shahid and director Vishal Bharadwaj turn out to be.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

