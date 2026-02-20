O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri films gross Rs. 68 Cr in first week

O’ Romeo grossed USD 1.88 million (Rs. 17 crore) approx from the overseas markets during its first week. Combined with Rs. 51 crore (Rs. 42.50 crore nett) from the domestic market of India, that amounts to Rs. 68 crore worldwide box office gross.

While the first week's business in India is similar to Shahid Kapoor’s other recent film Teri Baaton Main Uljha Jiya, which released in February 2024. The overseas business fell short of USD 2.80 million in the first week, which Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya had. It’s not like Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya had done particularly strongly overseas; its performance was termed decent to good, while O Romeo is below par. The shortfall was pretty much all across the board, with the Middle East being somewhat closer, while the United States showed the largest gap, being around half of TBMAUJ, followed by the United Kingdom and Australia - New Zealand.

Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya went on to have solid legs, nearly doubling its first week business, to collect Rs. 82.50 crore nett in India and USD 5.35 million overseas, giving it a Rs. 143 crore worldwide sum. O’ Romeo is not expected to do that and will probably end up being closer to half of that overseas and around Rs. 60-65 crore nett in India, for over/under Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide.

Given its relatively higher costs, O’ Romeo ideally needed to outperform Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya, not fall short of it.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office Collection of O’ Romeo is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 450,000 Canada USD 295,000 Australia - New Zealand USD 245,000 Middle East USD 525,000 United Kingdom USD 220,000 Rest of World USD 140,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,875,000

