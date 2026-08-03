Obsession Lifetime India Box Office: Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette starrer exhausts theatrical run slightly under Rs 100 crore mark

Obsession performed very well at the Indian box office. The Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette starrer horror thriller exhausted its entire box office run at Rs. 99.25 crore gross in India, shying away from the Rs. 100 crore club.

The movie was certain to enter the century club and emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, but it missed the milestone due to its OTT premiere, which eventually caused a drop in its collections. Currently, the movie stands at being the second highest grossing Hollywood horror film of all time at the Indian box office, only behind The Conjuring: Last Rites’ lifetime cume, Rs. 100.50 crore gross.

Obsession performed best in its first four weeks, where it collected around Rs. 93.60 crore, with highest Rs. 37 crore coming in Week 2. Nevertheless, the movie did well as it came as a standalone film with no IP or brand. Mounted on a low budget, the Curry Barker directorial emerged as a blockbuster venture at the box office.

Box office collections of Obsession in India are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 21.85 crore 2 Rs. 37 crore 3 Rs. 25.5 crore 4 Rs. 9.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.5 crore 6 Rs. 1.5 crore 7 Rs. 0.4 crore 8 Rs. 0.15 crore Total 99.25 crore gross

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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