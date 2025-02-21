Officer On Duty Day 2 Worldwide Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer records superb growth; grosses Rs 6 crore in 2 days

Malayalam movie Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is holding up very well at the box office. The crime thriller recorded solid growth on its second day.

Officer On Duty aims for Rs 6 crore gross in 2 days worldwide

Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty opened with a strong Rs 2.60 crore gross on its first day globally. As per estimates, the movie has seen a massive growth today in all areas and added around Rs 3.25 crore to Rs 3.75 crore to the tally. The total cume of Officer On Duty in two days is around Rs 6 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The crime thriller is all set for a long run and will keep luring the audience to the cinemas. If it manages to hold well on the weekdays too, it will end up being a big success at the box office. Looking at its trends, the movie is expected to collect more than Mammootty starrer Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse by the end of its theatrical run.

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer is clashing with Unni Mukundan's Get Set Baby and has maintained a strong lead at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the movie can continue its pace with similar business trends.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you going to watch it in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.