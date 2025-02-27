Officer On Duty Day 8 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban-led movie grosses Rs 1.50 crore; wraps extended 1st week on BANGER note

Directed by Jithu Asraf and starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, Officer On Duty has been performing exceptionally well in Kerala since its release. The crime thriller has completed one week at the box office and is in no mood to slow down for the next few days.

Officer On Duty grosses Rs 1.50 crore on Day 8; set to face Machante Maalakha

Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, the Malayalam movie opened with a solid Rs 1.35 crore at the Kerala box office. It further received traction and collected Rs 9.22 crore in its opening weekend. The movie maintained its superlative run even during the working days and took its total cume slightly over the Rs 15 crore mark.

As per the estimates, the Kunchacko Boban starrer grossed Rs 1.50 crore on Day 8, wrapping the extended opening week at a phenomenal Rs 15.95 crore in its home state. Officer On Duty is now facing a new competition in Kerala as Machante Maalakha has hit the theatres today (February 27th).

It will be interesting to see how it maintains the hold in front of the Soubin Shahir starrer comedy drama. One must note that the crime thriller has already bagged the blockbuster verdict at the box office. Elated by its superlative performance, the makers have now decided to expand its release by bringing the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:

Days Gross Kerala Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2 crore Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore (exp.) Total Rs 15.95 crore

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

