Ohh My Dog Box Office Collections: Pankaj Tripathi starrer adds Rs 1 crore on Day 2, targets Rs 3 crore first weekend

Ohh My Dog added Rs. 1 crore to the tally on its Day 2, recording a 33 per cent spike from the opening day. The running cume of the film reached Rs. 1.85 crore nett at the Indian box office, with Rs. 10 lakh coming from previews.

Directed by Amit Rai of OMG 2 fame, the family entertainer is expected to see another spike on Day 3 and close the first weekend around Rs. 3 crore or so. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it performs on weekdays. Based on current trends, the movie should close its entire run around Rs. 5 to 10 crore nett in India.

The Pankaj Tripathi starrer has a niche audience, and it is released on limited screens. Whatever the movie is collecting at the box office should be appreciated considering the scale and genre of the film.

Day-wise box office collections of Ohh My Dog are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 10 lakh Day 1 Rs. 75 lakh Day 2 Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 1.85 crore (est.)

About the film Ohh My Dog

The story follows two pups, Momo and Oscar, who are separated shortly after birth and raised in different worlds. Momo becomes a cherished member of a family in Assam, while Oscar finds a devoted companion in Prince, a construction worker in Bihar. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Momo disappears, and Prince suddenly goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As two parallel journeys unfold, the search for the missing duo reveals unexpected dangers.

The film is helmed and written by Amit Rai. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Oscar aka Bruno, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Vid Mishra, Bulloo Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, and 250 dogs.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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