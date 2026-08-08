Ohh My Dog Opening Day Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi starrer heartwarming drama collects Rs 85 lakh on Day 1

Ohh My Dog collected Rs. 70-75 lakh on its opening day. Allied to its Thursday previews of Rs. 10 lakh, the Day 1 collections of Ohh My Dog reached Rs. 85 lakh. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer should aim to see good growth over the weekend and close around Rs. 2 to 3 crore.

The film is helmed by Amit Rai, who previously directed OMG 2. The movie garnered a positive reception among the audience; however, it doesn't cater to a large section of the audience. That said, Ohh My Dog is not something that can be expected to do wonders at the box office. It is mounted on a decent budget, and caters to a niche audience.

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Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office, especially on weekdays. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 5 to 10 crore nett.

Day-wise box office collections of Ohh My Dog are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 10 lakh Day 1 Rs. 70-75 lakh Total Rs. 85 lakh (est.)

About the film Ohh My Dog

The story follows two pups, Momo and Oscar, who are separated shortly after birth and raised in different worlds. Momo becomes a cherished member of a family in Assam, while Oscar finds a devoted companion in Prince, a construction worker in Bihar. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Momo disappears, and Prince suddenly goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As two parallel journeys unfold, the search for the missing duo reveals unexpected dangers.

The film is helmed and written by Amit Rai. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Oscar aka Bruno, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Vid Mishra, Bulloo Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, and 250 dogs.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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