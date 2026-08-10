Ohh My Dog Opening Weekend Box Office: Amit Rai's film collects Rs 3 crore in first 3 days, needs promising hold ahead

Coming from the makers of OMG 2, Ohh My Dog recorded a decent opening weekend at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 1.10 crore to Rs. 1.20 crore nett on its Day 3 (Sunday), registering a nominal spike on Day 2. The heartwarming movie closed its opening weekend at Rs. 3 crore, including paid previews.

Ohh My Dog met with positive reviews, which helped it in its first weekend. The same should play in its favor on weekdays too ahead. However, one must know that it is a very small film and it caters to a niche audience. Considering the subject, cast, and scale, whatever it is collecting at the box office should be appreciated.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 5 to 10 crore nett in India. The movie got a very limited release. Furthermore, it will lose screens in the coming weekend because of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Ohh My Dog are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 10 lakh Day 1 Rs. 75 lakh Day 2 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 3.00 crore (est.)

About the film Ohh My Dog

The story follows two pups, Momo and Oscar, who are separated shortly after birth and raised in different worlds. Momo becomes a cherished member of a family in Assam, while Oscar finds a devoted companion in Prince, a construction worker in Bihar. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Momo disappears, and Prince suddenly goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As two parallel journeys unfold, the search for the missing duo reveals unexpected dangers.

The film is helmed and written by Amit Rai. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Oscar aka Bruno, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Vid Mishra, Bulloo Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, and 250 dogs.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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