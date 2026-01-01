Opening Report: Dhurandhar remains the top film, Ikkis takes a start

The first day of the year and it seems to be a good one. Holdover Dhurandhar will remain the top film, while the new release Ikkis has also taken a start in the morning. The morning shows are around 10-15 per cent which isn’t a lot but it's not nothing. Ikkis is an evening film, so getting numbers in the morning is always good. The New Year’s Day holiday is clearly helping, though a holiday can only amplify results if there is some genuine interest in the film to begin with.

Whenever a film opens better than expected these days, there are always murmurs of external factors aiding the numbers, and that could well be the case here too. However, it is not as blatant or on the face as it was with Dhurandhar and Tu Meri, which got caught. The initial reception being positive is a plus and the film can take off. The first day getting numbers will help it in perception, which is actually why many of these films involve in this practice but ultimately if the film isn’t good, it doesn't take it anywhere, case in point, Tu Meri.

Based on pre-sales, Ikkis looked like it could target an opening day of around Rs. 5 crore nett approx, and the morning start is very much in line with that level. Depending on how the afternoon and evening shows perform, it could even go somewhat higher.

Ikkis is the final film featuring the legendary Dharmendra Deol, who passed away last year. While that sentiment may also be contributing to the opening, it would be fitting to see the legend, probably the actor with the most HITs in Indian cinema, sign off with a HIT or better.

