Opinion: Chhaava Achieves a Unique Feat, but Did It Miss a Major Box Office Chunk?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has set the box office on fire, achieving the stupendous feat of joining the ₹200 crore club within a week of release. What makes this even more remarkable is the film’s consistent daily collections—crossing ₹20 crore nett every single day since its premiere. However, despite this massive success, there’s a talk being heard that Chhaava could have raked in even bigger numbers had it expanded its reach beyond the Hindi-hinterlands.

Missed Opportunity in South Indian Markets

While Chhaava is performing exceptionally well in North India, the film hasn't seen its dubbed versions across key South Indian markets like Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Given the current trend of pan-India films rocking the Indian box office, Chhaava should have cashed on this massive opportunity say trade pundits.

Historical and action-driven period dramas have traditionally found great reception in the South. Films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have seen strong support from non-Hindi-speaking audiences when dubbed versions were made available. Chhaava, with its grand scale, intense battle sequences, and Vicky Kaushal’s power-packed performance, had the perfect ingredients to cater to the South audiences, especially to the Box Office that heaped millions on Baahubali.

Had Maddock Films strategically planned a South Indian release, Chhaava could have easily added another ₹50 crore to its kitty. The Telugu and Tamil industries have proven to be highly lucrative for Hindi films when marketed well. Recent Bollywood films like Animal and Brahmastra proved the same with their Telugu releases. Also, Kannada audience has embraced Hindi films in a big way, with Bengaluru emerging as a key box office hub for Bollywood releases. Chhaava could have made a strong impact there.

One possible reason could be that Maddock Films didn’t anticipate the film’s massive potential beyond the Hindi market. Unlike major production houses such as Dharma, YRF, or T-Series, Maddock hasn’t traditionally catered to pan-India audiences so far. Their focus has been on content-driven cinema for Hindi-speaking viewers, and maybe that's the reason they missed out Chhaava's South release. Well, there's nothing wrong with upping their sleeves now and putting Chhaava's regional versions in theatres. Let's see.