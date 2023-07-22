Oppenheimer Day 2 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic grows after outstanding day 1; Netts Rs 16 crores

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others took its business a notch higher on its second day in India with unprecedented collections of Rs 16 crores nett after day 1 business of Rs 14.50 crores nett. The 2 day numbers stand at Rs 30.50 crores nett and weekend shall be over Rs 45 crores nett. The three day total of this Nolan directorial will be higher than any Hollywood import this year and that includes Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Oppenheimer Is Outperforming In India

The collections that Oppenheimer is doing in India are simply remarkable considering the genre, theme and other limitations. The advance bookings are strong not just for the weekdays but the second weekend too. The market for Christopher Nolan films is clearly on the rise in India with every new film doing better than the preceding film barring Tenet which had a late and limited release in the country. It is at an all time high and one can only wonder how big the next Nolan film will be in India. India is actually one of the very few movie markets where Oppenheimer has opened bigger than Barbie. In terms of admits, India is the second biggest market, only behind the domestic market (North America). The docu-drama is projected to collect around 175 million worldwide in its first weekend alone and that is staggering for the kind of film that it is. The cumulative global weekend collections for Oppenheimer and Barbie can go as high as 500 million dollars which is again, simply insane.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

- Rs. 14.50 crores Day 2 - Rs 16 crores

Total = Rs 30.50 crores nett in 2 days in India

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

