O'Romeo 1st Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer scores Rs 45 crore globally in 3 days

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, collected Rs 8 crore nett on its first Sunday, as per estimates. The movie registered a drop of roughly 30 percent after witnessing a good spike on Valentine's Day. One of the major reasons for the Sunday drop would be India vs Pakistan cricket match.

The running cume of O'Romeo is estimated to be around Rs. 27.50 crore nett (Rs. 33 crore gross) at the Indian box office. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on a massive budget, the action romantic drama fetched around USD 1.3 million overseas, which is approx. Rs. 12 crore. This takes its worldwide gross cume in opening weekend to Rs. 45 crore, which is not much encouraging figure for such an expensive film.

These days the lighter rom-coms are operating in this range, this film leans more towards the darker and thriller side, which is regarded as less commercial, so it's not a bad result, just that the economics don’t fit. Still, if the Shahid Kapoor film can sustain a run and keep the box office ticking during what appears to be a lull period until Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives next month, that would count as a minor positive.

All eyes are now on O'Romeo's Monday hold. If it manages to pass the Monday test and hold strongly on weekdays, it might reach a respectable figure by the end of its theatrical run.

The Box Office Collections for O Romeo are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 8 cr. (est.) India Nett Rs. 27.50 cr. India Gross Rs. 33 cr. Overseas Rs. 12 cr. (USD 1.3 m) WORLDWIDE Rs. 45 cr. (est.)

