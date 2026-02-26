O'Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-led action drama adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Wednesday, cume nears Rs 55 crore mark

O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, registered a 20 percent drop on its second Wednesday. As per estimates, the movie collected Rs. 1 crore yesterday, bringing the second week's cume to Rs. 11 crore in 6 days. It is looking to close this week at Rs. 12 crore, which will take its running cume of 14-days closer to Rs. 55 crore nett mark.

Based on the current trends, the romantic action drama is heading to wind its entire theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 60 crore or so. This isn't a good total for such a big-budgeted movie, thus, O'Romeo is heading towards a disappointing end.

Not that it changes anything for the Shahid Kapoor starrer, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 53 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

