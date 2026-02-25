O'Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer collects Rs 1.25 crore on 2nd Tuesday, cume hits Rs 52 crore in 12 days

O'Romeo didn't show any sort of growth on its second Tuesday as the expected spike was balanced out with Buy-One-Get-One offer on its earlier days. The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer collected Rs.1.25 crore nett on Tuesday, bringing the second week's cume to Rs. 10 crore nett in 5 days.

Allied to its Rs. 42 crore of first week, the total cume of O'Romeo reached Rs. 52 crore nett in its 12 days of theatrical run. It is expected to hit the Rs. 55 crore mark by the end of this week. The movie will face competition from The Kerala Story 2 from the coming weekend and then the next two weeks are clear run. That said, the Shahid Kapoor movie can stick to the cinemas until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic arrives.

Based on the current trends, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial is heading to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 60 crore nett at the Indian box office, which is not a good total for such a well-budgeted movie.

Not that it changes anything for the film, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 52 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Dhurandhar The Revenge, final update for The Kerala Story 2