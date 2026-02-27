O'Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer collects Rs 90 lakh on 2nd Thursday, cume hits Rs 54 crore in two weeks

O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, added Rs. 12 crore to the tally in its second week, with around Rs. 90 lakh coming on Day 14. This is the first time when the movie slipped under the Rs. 1 crore mark. The drop from the previous week is around 70 percent. That said, the movie is heading towards its theatrical end soon.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo took its two-week's cume to Rs. 54 crore nett at the Indian box office. It should aim to record a significant jump on its third weekend, however that doesn't seem coming. Based on the current trends, the movie is heading to wind its entire box office journey at just Rs. 60 crore mark.

Not that it changes anything for the Shahid Kapoor starrer, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 54 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

