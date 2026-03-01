O'Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer registers 40 percent jump on 3rd Saturday, crosses Rs 55 crore mark

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, alongwith Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, added Rs. 1 crore to the tally on its third Saturday. The movie regsitered a 40 percent spike over the Friday and around 80 percent drop from the last Saturday.

The running cume of O'Romeo now stands at Rs. 55.70 crore nett at the Indian box office. The Shahid Kapoor movie will end its third weekend around Rs. 3 crore, which will take its total collection closer to the Rs. 57 crore mark. Based on the current trends, the movie is heading to wrap its entire theatrical run slightly over the Rs. 60 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

Not that it changes anything for the Shahid Kapoor starrer, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

One of the key reasons why the movie couldn't see the kind of success it needed is it receiving a mixed response from the audience. Had the movie garnered a favourable word-of-mouth, it would have fared much better.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 55.70 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

