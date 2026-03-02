O' Romeo Third Weekend Box Office: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri starrer records muted trend; Hits Rs 56.50 crore in 17 days

O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, added Rs. 2.65 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 90 lakh coming on its third Sunday. The movie witnessed a drop on Day 17 due to the cricket match; it would have either stayed flat or recorded a nominal spike.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 41.75 crore and second week of Rs. 12 crore, the running cume of O' Romeo reached Rs. 56.40 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the romantic action drama is looking to wind up its third week at Rs. 3.50-4 crore, which will eventually take its total cume to Rs. 58 crore nett.

Co-starring Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Farida Dalal, and others, the movie is looking to wind its entire run around Rs. 60 crore nett or so. Not that it changes anything for the Shahid Kapoor starrer, just that, at one point, even reaching Rs. 50 crore nett felt like an improbable task, but aided by BOGO offers and this open run, it has gotten there and some more. The BOGO offers could push the NETT numbers a bit, but they take a toll on SHARE as you are paying for that extra free ticket, which goes out of SHARE. So it's not really an economic plus but more of a perception plus, but hey…picking from two poisons, it's better than outright feeding.

One of the key reasons why the movie couldn't see the kind of success it needed is it receiving a mixed response from the audience. Had the movie garnered a favourable word-of-mouth, it would have fared much better.

The Box Office Collections of O'Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 12 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 56.40 cr.

