Pallichattambi Kerala Box Office Extended 1st Weekend: Tovino Thomas' film faces wrath of Vaazha 2, grosses Rs 9 crore in 5 days

Malayalam movie Pallichattambi is struggling at the box office. Headlined by Tovino Thomas, the period action drama opened on a good note but failed to maintain the same momentum over the weekend.

It debuted with Rs. 3.05 crore in Kerala, followed by a big drop on Day 2, where it collected Rs. 1.75 crore. It further dropped on Day 3 and added Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally. Pallichattambi witnessed a nominal spike on Day 4, followed by another jump on Day 5, when it grossed Rs. 1.70 crore.

This took its extended opening weekend's cume to Rs. 9 crore gross at the Kerala box office. That's not an encouraging weekend opening for a Tovino Thomas starrer. The movie has a guest appearance by Prithviraj Sukumaran, but that's not luring much audience to the cinemas. One major factor behind its underwhelming box office run could be mixed word-of-mouth, other than strong competition from Vaazha 2, which is showing no signs of dropping anytime soon.

Pallichattambi has almost sealed its fate at the box office. From here on, the movie should aim to sustain on low levels for a long run so that it can reach a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Pallichattambi in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.05 crore 2 Rs. 1.75 crore 3 Rs. 1.20 crore 4 Rs. 1.30 crore 5 Rs. 1.70 crore Total Rs. 9 crore

Led by Tovino Thomas, the movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Nibraz Noushad. It is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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