Parasakthi Box Office Collections 2nd Monday: Sivakarthikeyan's film hits new low, earns Rs 56 crore in 10 days

Tamil film Parasakthi recorded a big drop on its second Monday. The movie added just Rs. 1 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 56.5 crore net at the Indian box office. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer opened on a decent note and then it recorded some good growth, but slipped to a new low on its 2nd Sunday. And now, the movie has registered a drop of about roughly 65 percent.



One of the major reasons why the Sudha Kongara directorial is struggling at the box office is its mixed word-of-mouth. Had the movie opened to a superb reception, things would have been a bit different. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to make a decent total by the end of its theatrical run.



Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is clashing with Vaa Vaathiyaar and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in Tamil Nadu. Out of all these Pongal releases, the Jiiva starrer political satire is witnessing phenomenal trends, while the other two couldn't strike the chords with the audience. Let's see how the Sivakarthikeyan starrer performs in the coming days.



Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi in India:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 41.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.5 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 56.5 crore



For the unversed, Parasakthi stars Ravi Mohan in the negative lead. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, the movie also features Atharvaa, Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.