Parasakthi Box Office Collections: Siva Karthikeyan starrer opens 27 crore worldwide on first day

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. The historical drama has grossed a total of Rs 27 crore approx worldwide.

With this total gross, the Sudha Kongara directorial has opened with solid numbers at the box office. In Tamil Nadu, the film has amassed Rs 12 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 1.8 crore. Accounting for collections across India, the movie has collected Rs 14.5 crore domestically.

Meanwhile, overseas collections have also opened on a strong note. North America registered an estimated USD 350,000, while the Middle East contributed USD 340,000. The UK and Europe are reported to have collected USD 270,000.

Additionally, with collections from Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the rest of the world, the film has earned a total of USD 1.36M, which makes the total overseas collections approximately Rs 12.3 crore.

With Parasakthi opening during the Pongal week, the film enjoys an extended holiday window and is expected to post solid returns. As Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been postponed from its original release date and is out of the festival race, Parasakthi has secured a strong opportunity to perform well at the box office.

Parasakthi Box Office Collections:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs 12 crore Karnataka Rs 1.8 crore Kerala Rs 40 lakh Rest of India Rs 30 lakh INDIA Rs 14.5 crore North America USD 350,000 Middle East USD 340,000 UK-Europe USD 270,000 Malaysia USD 200,000 Singapore USD 78,000 Australia-New Zealand USD 77,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,360,000 WORLDWIDE Rs 27 crore (approx.)

Parasakthi is a historical drama set in 1960s Madras (now Chennai). The film follows the story of Che, a railway worker who is the sole breadwinner of his family and also supports his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

However, when a civil order threatens the identity of their society, Chinna Durai begins protesting, much to his brother’s dismay. As events escalate, a major incident occurs, forcing Che to become involved in the movement as well.

The film explores what happens to the two brothers and the challenges they face. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, the movie features Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads.

