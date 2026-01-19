Parasakthi Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara's film records BIG drop on 2nd Sunday, cume crosses Rs 55 cr in 9 days

Sivakarthikeyan's latest outing, Parasakthi recorded a big drop on its second Sunday after gaining a good traction on Pongal. The movie collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its Day 9 (second Sunday), witnessing a dip of 50 percent over Saturday. With this sort of performance, the movie took its 9-day running cume slightly over the Rs. 55 crore gross at the Indian box office.



The Sivakarthikeyan movie is expected to register dips further as well on the weekdays, as the word-of-mouth is quite mixed among the audience. Had the movie opened to a superb reception, things would have been a bit different.

Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi in India:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 41.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.5 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 55.5 crore



The movie is performing best in its home state. It has grossed around Rs. 49.50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Karnataka contributed around Rs. 4 crore to the tally while the rest Rs. 2 crore came from the other Indian markets.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi needs to show some good legs in the long run, in order to make a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run. So far, it is struggling to find the much-required momentum. Let's see how the Sivakarthikeyan starrer performs in the coming days.

Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's box office collections:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.5 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 2 crore INDIA Rs. 55.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

