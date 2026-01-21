Dhurandhar on OTT Ram Gopal Varma Hiraan Chatterjee O'Romeo Official Trailer Rimi Sen Ahan Shetty on Ahaan Panday Vicky Kaushal in Dhurandhar 2 Sara Arjun Javed Akhtar on Border 2 Kohrra Season 2

Parasakthi Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan starrer records 35 percent drop on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 57 crore in 11 days

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, has hit a new low on its second Tuesday, adding just Rs. 65 lakh to the tally.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jan 21, 2026 | 06:35 PM IST | 422K
Parasakthi Box Office
Parasakthi Box Office (PC: Dawn Pictures)

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, added Rs. 65 lakh to the tally on its 2nd Tuesday. The movie registered a drop of 35 percent over Monday. It has gone under the Rs. 1 crore mark for the first time. The downward trajectory of Parasakthi suggests that its theatrical end is very close. 

The 11-day cume of the Sudha Kongara directorial has reached Rs. 57.35 crore gross at the Indian box office. Though the movie has performed better than Vaa Vaathiyaar, it still remained underwhelming as expectations were on the higher side. 

Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi in India:

Week/Day

Box Office
Week 1 Rs. 41.70 crore (6 days)

2nd Friday

  Rs. 5.75 crore 

2nd Saturday

 Rs. 5.5 crore

2nd Sunday

 Rs 2.75 crore

2nd Monday

 Rs 1.00 crore

2nd Tuesday

 Rs. 0.65 crore 
   

Total

  Rs. 57.35 crore

Parasakthi performed best in Tamil Nadu, where it collected Rs. 51.25 crore. The movie collected Rs. 4.10 crore from Karnataka while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 2 crore. The movie also found an audience in the international markets, where it grossed around Rs. 22.20 crore, bringing the worldwide total box office collection to Rs. 79.55 crore. 

One of the major reasons why the Sudha Kongara directorial is struggling at the box office is its mixed word-of-mouth. Had the movie opened to a superb reception, things would have been a bit different. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to make a decent total by the end of its theatrical run.

Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's box office collections:

Area

Gross

Tamil Nadu

 Rs. 51.25 crore

Karnataka

 Rs. 4.10 crore

Rest of India

 Rs. 2.00 crore
   

India

 Rs. 57.35 crore
Overseas  Rs. 22.20 crore 
   
Worldwide Rs. 79.55 crore

For the unversed, Parasakthi stars Ravi Mohan in the negative lead. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, the movie also features Atharvaa, Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

