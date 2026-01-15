Parasakthi India Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's political drama loses momentum, collects Rs 35 crore in 5 days

Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, lost momentum after a decent opening. The movie grossed Rs. 2.75 crore on its Day 5, bringing the total cume to Rs. 35 crore gross at the Indian box office. Released on Saturday, the movie had an opening of Rs. 14.75 crore, but then witnessed a drop on the second day (Sunday), when it collected Rs. 11.50 crore. It registered a sharp dip on Monday, and since then, it has been witnessing a steady decline, but at low levels.

Based on the current trends, Parasakthi is heading towards a disappointing end. It is expected to become Sivakarthikeyan's second consecutive failure. For the unversed, his last release Madharaasi also ended up being a dud at the box office. With the ongoing Pongal festival, there is a slight hope that the movie might gain momentum and put up a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi in India:

Day Gross Saturday Rs. 14.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 11.50 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 35 cr.

Though the movie got lucky with the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, it still couldn't take the full benefit of the festive period till now. It will be interesting to see whether the film can actually see some promising growth ahead. Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Chetan, and others in key roles. Additionally, Basil Joseph and Rana Daggubati appear in cameo roles.

Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's Box Office collections:-

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 29.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 35 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

