Parasakthi Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan starrer puts up good Rs 47 crore in 3 days

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release, Parasakthi, is performing well at the box office. Released on Saturday, January 10, the movie grossed over Rs. 47 crore at the worldwide box office in its three days of theatrical run. A significant amount of Rs. 29.25 crore came from the domestic markets, while the movie fetched around USD 2 million from international territories.

Though the Sivakarthikeyan movie opened on a good note, it dropped a bit too much on Monday (Day 3), when it collected Rs. 3.25 crore. The drop from Saturday is over 75 percent. There is a pre-festival effect in play, during which the box office is slow; however, the mixed reception is also contributing to this. If it's just a pre-festival weakness, the movie will pick up once the holiday period starts, but if the reception is the issue, then the festival won’t help much.

Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi are as follows:

Day Gross Saturday Rs. 14.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 11.25 cr. Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 29.25 cr.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film got very lucky with the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, getting to capitalise on the big festival for itself. The Pongal holidays start from tomorrow, during which the film should pick up well. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can actually take advantage of the festive period or not.

Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's Box Office collections:-

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 24.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.90 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.60 cr. INDIA Rs. 29.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya maintains good hold, collects Rs 1 crore on 3rd Monday