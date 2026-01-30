Parasakthi Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara's film FLOPS with Rs 83 crore finish

Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie took a promising start but it couldn't sustain further despite Pongal holidays. After wrapping its opening week at Rs. 41.50 crore, the movie added Rs. 14 crore to the tally in its second weekend. It collected Rs. 5 crore on the weekdays, taking the second week's cume to Rs. 19 crore at the Indian box office.

The two-week cume of Parasakthi has reached Rs. 60.50 crore gross in India. Of this, the movie grossed Rs. 54 crore from its home markets, while Karnataka contributed around Rs. 4.25 crore. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer found some audience in the international territories too, where it fetched around USD 2.49 million (Rs. 22.50 crore), bringing the total cume to Rs. 83 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The movie will add a couple of lakhs more to the tally before winding its entire run around Rs. 83.50 crore gross globally. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi met with mixed-bag reactions which is why it couldn't see the kind of growth it needed. The movie flopped at the box office, becoming Sivakarthikeyan's consecutive second failure at the box office after Madharaasi.

Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's box office collections:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 54.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 60.50 cr. Middle East USD 525,000 United States USD 475,000 Canada USD 50,000 Australia - NZ USD 155,000 Malaysia USD 475,000 Singapore USD 150,000 United Kingdom USD 235,000 Rest of Europe USD 275,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,490,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 83.00 cr.

For the unversed, Parasakthi stars Ravi Mohan in the negative lead. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, the movie also features Atharvaa, Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles.

