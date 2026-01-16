Parasakthi Worldwide Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara's film sees spike on Pongal, grosses Rs 61 crore in 6 days

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, bounced back on Day 6, thanks to the Pongal festival. The movie registered a good jump of roughly 60 percent and collected Rs. 6.50 crore. This took its total 6-day cume to Rs. 41.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

If the movie manages to sustain at the same pace over the weekend, it can get closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark by Sunday, at the Indian box office. That said, it's easier said than done. Though it won't be anything great, but also not terrible.

Day-wise box office collections of Parasakthi in India:

Day Gross Day 1 Rs. 14.75 cr. Day 2 Rs. 11.50 cr. Day 3 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 4 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 5 Rs. 2.75 cr. Day 6 Rs 6.5 cr Total Rs. 41.50 cr.

So far, the movie has performed best in its home state, where it collected Rs. 35.75 crore. It fetched around Rs. 3.75 crore from Karnataka, while Kerala contributed around Rs. 1.25 crore. The movie also found some audience in the international market,s where it grossed over Rs. 20 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Parasakthi now stands at Rs. 61.75 crore.

Based on the current trends, Parasakthi is heading towards a disappointing end. It is expected to become Sivakarthikeyan's second consecutive failure. For the unversed, his last release, Madharaasi, also ended up being a dud at the box office.



Territorial breakdown of Parasakthi's box office collections:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 35.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 41.75 cr. Overseas Rs. 20 crore Worldwide Rs. 61.75 cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.