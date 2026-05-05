Patriot Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer records HUGE DROP on Monday, crosses Rs 20 crore mark in 4 days

Patriot added Rs. 2.60 crore to the tally on its first Monday, registering a huge drop of nearly 70 per cent from Sunday (Day 3). That's a significant dip, which is concerning for the makers. It should have maintained a strong grip ideally. If the movie couldn't show a promising momentum ahead, it might end up being a box office dud.

The running cume of Patriot reached Rs. 21.35 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its 4 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie will close its first week around Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 28 crore gross.

Considering the production scale and a mega-ensemble star cast, the Mahesh Narayanan directorial is performing ordinarily at the box office. It will be interesting to see how it performs further and where it finally lands. The chances of it hitting the Rs.100 crore gross box office club in Kerala seem a distant dream now.

Day-wise box office collections of Patriot in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.25 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore 4 Rs. 2.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 21.35 crore

For the unversed, Patriot is one of Malayalam cinema's biggest films of all time. The movie marks the reunion of Mollywood's two giants, Mohanlal and Mammootty, after nearly 18 years. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana, Indrans, and others. The next big release from Malayalam cinema is Drishyam 3. It will be interesting to see whether the Mohanlal starrer can stand true to its franchise's cult status or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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