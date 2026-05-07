Patriot Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer spy thriller continues underwhelming run, grosses Rs 23 crore in 6 days

Malayalam film Patriot couldn't show any sort of growth at the box office. The movie added another Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally on its Day 6, bringing the 6-day cume to Rs. 23.15 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie registered a drop of nearly 15 per cent from Day 5, which was already low.

Starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, along with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, and others, the movie is looking to close its first week at Rs. 25 crore. That will be an underwhelming total for a film of this stature.

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial needs to pick up in the second weekend in order to reach a respectable total. Patriot was earlier seen as a potential Rs. 100 crore grosser, but now it is even struggling to reach the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in Kerala. Let's see whether it can see some growth over the coming days or not.

Day-wise box office collections of Patriot in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.25 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore 4 Rs. 1.75 crore 5 Rs. 1.45 crore 6 Rs. 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.15 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Patriot is one of Malayalam cinema's biggest films of all time. The movie marks the reunion of Mollywood's two giants, Mohanlal and Mammootty, after nearly 18 years. The next big release from Malayalam cinema is Drishyam 3. It will be interesting to see whether the Mohanlal starrer can stand true to its franchise's cult status or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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