Patriot Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer spy thriller records good hold on Day 2, grosses Rs 13 crore in two days

Malayalam film Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, is maintaining a good hold at the box office. After opening with Rs. 8.50 crore, the spy thriller witnessed a 38 per cent drop on its second day. It added Rs. 5.25 crore to the tally on its Day 2, bringing the total cume to Rs. 13.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie is heading to close its opening weekend around Rs. 18 crore or so in Kerala, which will be a banger weekend debut. The movie met with majorly positive to mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is driving its business apart from the mega-ensemble cast. However, its fate will depend on how it holds on weekdays.

Patriot is undoubtedly the biggest film of Malayalam cinema this year, both in scale and star cast. It is likely to challenge the top grossers of Malayalam cinema- Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Vaazha 2, Manjummel Boys, and others. For the unversed, Patriot stars the two giants of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in the lead roles. Besides the two biggies, the film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, Indrans, and others. The film is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan.

All eyes are now on its Monday hold. Let's see how it performs at the box office further.

Day-wise box office collections of Patriot in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.25 crore Total Rs. 13.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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