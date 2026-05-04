Patriot Kerala Box Office Opening Weekend: Mammootty and Mohanlal's film adds Rs 5 crore on Day 3, grosses Rs 18 crore in 3 days

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on its Day 3 (Sunday). It registered a 5 per cent drop from Saturday. The movie wrapped its first weekend at Rs. 18.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie should have recorded a jump on its Day 3, considering its scale and mega-ensemble cast, still, it's a fair hold.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller is looking to cross the Rs. 20 crore mark by its first Monday. If it manages to hold well on the coming days as well, it will wrap its opening in the vicinity of Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 28 crore gross.

Patriot met with a positive to mixed reception among the audience. Had the movie received a superlative word-of-mouth, it would have recorded a much better weekend. Nevertheless, the movie recorded the biggest opening weekend for Mammootty, both in Kerala and worldwide. It has the potential to sail through a solid theatrical run, depending on how it performs in the second and third weeks.

The challenge for Patriot is to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross box office club in its home turf and challenge the lifetime cumes of Thudarum, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, and Vaazha 2. Though it's not easy due to its mixed reception, still, chances cannot be ignored.

Day-wise box office collections of Patriot in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.25 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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