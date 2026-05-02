Patriot Opening Day India Box Office: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer spy thriller takes SOLID start, collects Rs 11 crore on Day 1

Malayalam cinema's one of the most exciting releases, Patriot, hit the cinemas this weekend. Marking the return of Mammootty and Mohanlal together after 18 years, the spy thriller opened with Rs. 11.35 crore gross at the Indian box office, as per early estimates.

Of this, around Rs. 8.25 crore came from Kerala alone. That's around 70 per cent of its total domestic collection. The movie fetched around Rs. 1.60 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 75 lakh from Tamil Nadu. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 75 lakh to the tally.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller recorded the second biggest opening for a Malayalam film at the Indian box office. It remained only behind L2 Empuraan's opening day collection. The movie is expected to record another strong day on Saturday as the advances are on the positive side.

Based on the current trends, the Mammootty starrer movie should aim to smash over the Rs. 20 crore gross mark in Kerala by the end of its opening weekend. The first weekend all-India collection should be over the Rs. 25 crore mark. The movie should aim to challenge the top grossers of Malayalam cinema. So far, the word-of-mouth seems positive to mixed among the audience. It will be interesting to see where it finally lands.

The opening day box office collection of Patriot is as follows:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 8.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.60 crore Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore Total Rs. 11.35 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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