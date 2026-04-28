Patriot Worldwide Advance Booking: Mammootty & Mohanlal’s reunion film sells tickets worth Rs 6 crore globally; Headed for historic start

Malayalam cinema's one of the biggest films, Patriot, is about to hit the big screens very soon. The much-awaited film is looking to take a banger start at the box office, which is visible in its advance booking. The full-fledged advance sales of Patriot were opened today at 9 AM, four days prior to its release, and the initial reports are phenomenal.

The spy action thriller, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, recorded a superb advance sales of Rs. 6 crore in no time at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 2 crore of advances were registered in Kerala alone. It took just 5 hours and 54 minutes to cross the Rs. 2 crore mark in its home turf. That's a huge start to say the least. If the movie manages to maintain the same pace in the coming days as well, the movie has the potential to rewrite box office records, setting new benchmarks.

Patriot is undoubtedly the biggest film of Malayalam cinema this year, both in scale and star cast. It is likely to challenge the top grossers of Malayalam cinema- Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Vaazha 2, Manjummel Boys, and others. For the unversed, Patriot stars the two giants of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in the lead roles. Besides the two biggies, the film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, Indrans, and others.

If the movie manages to garner a positive reception, it will shake the box office records. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s epic aims at a record start in Marathi; Sells 20,000 tickets in no time