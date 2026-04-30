Patriot Worldwide Advance Booking: Mammootty & Mohanlal starrer grosses Rs 10 crore mark in pre-sales, eyeing SUPERB opening

Malayalam film, Patriot, is about to hit the screens this weekend. As of 10 PM (April 29), the spy thriller grossed an advance of massive Rs. 10 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, nearly 3.50 crore advances were recorded only in Kerala, with over 200K tickets sold.

The Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer still has one day to go before release. It is expected to double its advances by tomorrow night. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking for an opening of Rs. 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office, which will be the second-best opening for a Malayalam film ever, only behind L2 Empuraan. In Kerala, it is looking for Rs. 8 crore gross opening, which will again be one of the best openings of all time.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is undoubtedly the biggest film of Malayalam cinema this year, both in scale and star cast. It is likely to challenge the top grossers of Malayalam cinema- Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Vaazha 2, Manjummel Boys, and others. For the unversed, Patriot stars the two giants of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in the lead roles. Besides the two biggies, the film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, Indrans, and others.

If the movie manages to garner a positive reception, it will shake the box office records no matter what. All eyes are now on its final day of sales. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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