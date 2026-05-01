Patriot Worldwide Final Advance Booking: Mammootty & Mohanlal’s film smashes Rs 20 crore of pre-sales, TERRIFIC start on cards

Mammootty and Mohanlal's reunion film, Patriot, is coming to cinemas in a few hours. The much-awaited spy thriller recorded a banger advance booking. As per estimates, the Malayalam movie grossed nearly Rs. 20 crore of advances at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 12 to 13 crore of pre-sales was recorded in the International territories, while the rest came from the Indian markets. Around Rs. 5.60 crore of the total advance came solely from Kerala. That's an All-Time 2nd best advance for a Malayalam film in its home turf.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller is all set for an All-Time blockbuster opening at the box office. Based on the trends, buzz, and phenomenal advances, Patriot has a good chance of hitting Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 30 crore gross on its opening day at the global box office. It will be the second biggest opening for a Malayalam film globally, after L2 Empuraan.

Patriot is undoubtedly the biggest film of Malayalam cinema this year, both in scale and star cast. It is likely to challenge the top grossers of Malayalam cinema- Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Vaazha 2, Manjummel Boys, and others. For the unversed, Patriot stars the two giants of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in the lead roles. Besides the two biggies, the film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana, Indrans, and others.

If the movie manages to garner a positive reception, it will shake the box office records no matter what. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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