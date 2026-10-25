Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collections: Records 30 per cent growth on Day 2, targets low weekend

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar minted Rs. 65 lakh on Day 2, registering a 30 per cent spike from the previous day. The young-age romantic drama, starring a bunch of newcomers, took its two-day theatrical cume to Rs. 1.15 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to close its first weekend at around the Rs. 2 crore mark, which will be a disappointing start for the film.

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Since there is no face value, it was already expected to be a non-opener. It falls in the same genre as Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which netted over Rs. 3.25 crore in its first weekend during its release in 2011. That said, the latest outing from Luv Films is heading towards an unfortunate fate at the box office.

Had the film been promoted well and received positive word-of-mouth among the audience, it would have performed slightly better at the box office. The only consolation for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is that it is performing somewhat better than Tum Mere Ho and other small films released this weekend.

Box Office Collections of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar:

Day Box Office Friday Rs. 50 lakh Saturday Rs. 65 lakh Total Rs. 1.15 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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