Pinkvilla Predicts: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 eyes a BIG Rs. 50 Cr opening day, Update for Jailer 2

No new entry to "Pinkvilla Predicts" this week. This is the final forecast for Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Other Updates:

Drishyam 3: Coming into the final week with high expectations and a high forecast, the film's pre-sales opened a couple of days ago, and they have lived up to those expectations. At the time of writing, the film has sold over 100,000 tickets at the national chains and is headed for a finish of over 350,000. The aim is to cross the Rs. 50 crore nett mark, and it remains on track to do so.

With greater clarity from the advance bookings, the forecast range has been narrowed. The final forecast is Rs. 48-56 crore nett, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 53 crore nett.

Jailer 2 (Hindi): As mentioned last week, one caveat for the film was whether it would release in the national chains. It has now been learnt that the film will have only a four-week theatrical window before its digital release, which rules out a release in the national chains. As such, the forecast has been revised downward.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 02/10/2026 Drishyam 3 Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Rs. 53.00 cr. 09/10/2026 Udta Teer Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. 16/10/2026 Jailer 2 (Hindi) Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 16/10/2026 Nayi Navelli Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 16/10/2026 Prahaar Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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