Pinkvilla Predicts: Avengers Endgame Encore hot in presales, Some positives for The Vvaan, final forecast for Vibe and Daayra

No new entry in "Pinkvilla Predicts" this week. Udta Teer was supposed to be the new entry, but since the film has yet to unveil any promotional assets, it would be premature to make a forecast. The genre has been going through a rough patch lately, so the expectations are low. The trailer will have to do the heavy lifting.

There are some updates for other releases already in tracking, and a final update for Vibe and Daayra.

Other Updates

The Vvaan: The teaser was underwhelming and lowered expectations for the film. Since then, however, two songs have generated a better response. The film also appears to have devotional elements, though it is difficult to gauge at this stage whether they will significantly influence the opening day. More importantly, industry feedback suggests the trailer is a considerable improvement over the teaser, although it is yet to be released publicly.

Taking these developments into account, the opening day forecast is revised upward to Rs. 3.50-7 crore nett. Should the trailer live up to the positive word of mouth, there could be another upward revision before release.

Avengers Endgame: Encore: Bookings opened two weeks before release, and the initial response has been superb. At the time of writing, the film has sold over 60,000 tickets for its opening weekend, including more than 25,000 tickets for opening day. These numbers have come despite a limited rollout, with several key centres/cinemas yet to go on sale.

If this were a new release, these advances would comfortably point towards an opening day north of Rs. 10 crore nett. However, re-releases typically do not see the same level of late momentum and walk-up business as fresh releases. Even so, the opening now appears more likely to land towards the upper end of the previous forecast than the lower end. Accordingly, the forecast range has been revised from Rs. 5-8 crore nett to Rs. 6-9 crore nett, while the pinpoint forecast has been increased from Rs. 5 crore nett to Rs. 8 crore nett.

Daayra and Vibe: Neither film has managed to move the needle in terms of pre-release buzz. As a result, the upper end of the forecast range has been lowered for both titles.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 18/09/2026 Vibe Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 18/09/2026 Daayra Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 25/09/2026 Avengers: Endgame - Encore Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. 25/09/2026 The Vvan Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 02/10/2026 Drishyam 3 Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 57.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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