Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge eyes Rs. 100 Cr opening day including previews in India

No film is currently scheduled to release on April 3rd, 2026, in spite of the day being a national holiday for Good Friday. As a result, there is no new entry in Pinkvilla Predicts, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge continuing to remain the sole film under tracking.

Other Updates

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now have paid previews on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official release. Bookings for these previews have already opened and have grossed over Rs. 10 crore nett so far. The previews are expected to collect over Rs. 25 crore nett, with the final figure likely landing around Rs. 30 crore nett. While that’s a great number, it will take away from the opening day, burning some of the initial demand. Although the official reporting will likely club the preview with the opening day total, probably anticipating the Rs. 100 crore nett opening day figure, the industry norm has traditionally been to report them separately.

Additionally, March 19 was earlier believed to be a national holiday for Eid, but Eid is now expected to fall on March 21. March 19 will still be a restricted holiday observed mainly in Maharashtra and South Indian states. The North Indian states will effectively see a mid-week, non-holiday release.

On the other hand, the film will be released with a newly introduced premium ticket pricing labelled “Super Blockbuster Plus Rates”. This has been implemented because of the film’s extremely long runtime of nearly four hours. Generally, big-ticket releases opt for “Blockbuster Rates” or “Super Blockbuster Rates”, which are around 10-25 per cent higher than standard rates. It remains to be seen how much higher the newly introduced rates will be; they will help in building higher capacity.

Taking these factors into account, the opening day forecast for the film has been revised downward to Rs. 60-75 crore nett, from the earlier forecast of Rs. 75-90 crore nett. The pinpoint forecast has also been adjusted from Rs. 85 crore nett to Rs. 65 crore nett.

Alternatively, including previews, the forecast is Rs. 85-105 crore nett, with the pinpoint forecast of Rs. 95 crore nett.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 19/03/2026 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr.

