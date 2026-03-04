Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge set to tear apart records with solo release as forecast climbs higher

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond opened to Rs. 5 crore nett approx on its opening day, including previews on Friday. However, this was not a normal opening day, being Saturday instead of Friday. The real value of the day was probably around Rs. 3.50-4 crore nett approx, which was in line with the forecast.

No major release is slated for 26th March, so there is no new entry in Pinkvilla Predicts this week. In fact, with the postponement of Toxic (Hindi), the only release currently in the tracking remains Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Other Updates

With Toxic (Hindi) moving out of the way, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now has a completely open field for how high its opening day can go. The film was already forecasted for a record-breaking Rs. 67-77 crore nett despite the clash, and with that competition gone, it has sky for aim. The question now is the kind of capacity the film will be able to build.

Although it is a solo release, the nearly four-hour runtime will limit showcasing. Most screens will likely be able to accommodate only four shows a day instead of the five or six that major releases typically get. Even if a fifth show is scheduled, it will likely fall at odd hours where occupancies tend to be lower. Having said that, all that will not stop it from obliterating the opening day records. What they might do is prevent it from some benchmarks that a film with a normal runtime could have achieved.

The other thing is that some of the circuits aren’t collecting the way they used to pre-pandemic, primarily the central circuits, including Mumbai, CPCI, etc. Before the pandemic, the biggest of the films used to cross or near 40 lakh footfalls in a single day. That amount of footfall will be worth around Rs. 100 crore nett today. The longer runtime itself might prevent Dhurnandhar 2 from clearing that. It needs to be seen if Dhurandhar 2 could be the film that gets those circuits to score to the level they have done in the past.

All things considered, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to nett around Rs. 80 crore, 90 crore on its opening day. With more clarity on showcasing and capacity, closer to release, that forecast could still move higher.

The film will also be released in dubbed versions, which should do strong business as well. Ideally, Rs. 10-15 crore nett from the dubbed version can be expected, but there is likely to be another big Telugu film (Ustaad Bhagat Singh) releasing on the day, which may limit its business in the circuit, even more than Toxic would have. Again, more clarity on it closer to release.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 19/03/2026 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 90.00 cr. Rs. 85.00 cr.

