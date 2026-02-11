Pinkvilla Predicts: Final first day box office forecast update for O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main

There is no major release slated for 6th March 2026 as of now, so there is no new entry in Pinkvilla Predicts this week.

This is the final update for O’ Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, releasing this Friday.

O’ Romeo hasn’t moved the needle with its music or promos, and the initial prospects for the film remain low. The advance bookings for the film opened yesterday, and they have also been low so far. The pre-sales are in the same vicinity as the previous two Shahid Kapoor films, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya and Devaa. This is in line with expectations and the forecast of Rs. 4-7 crore. The downside isn't going to be that low; therefore, the forecast is bumped slightly to Rs. 5-7.50 crore, with the pinpoint forecast of Rs. 6 crore.

Tu Yaa Main had an interesting teaser, but since then, marketing has left a lot to be desired. The proximity to Valentine’s Day may help sales on the day, especially in the latter shows, which could lend it some help. The advance bookings so far have been negligible. The forecast largely remains unchanged, but the upside of Rs. 3.50 crore probably feels a bit high. The final forecast is Rs. 1-3 crore.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 13/02/2026 Tu Yaa Main Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 13/02/2026 O Romeo Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 20/02/2026 Assi Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Do Deewane Seher Mein Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 27/02/2026 The Kerala Story 2 Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, trailer update for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein