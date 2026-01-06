Pinkvilla Predicts: Final forecast for The Raja Saab and Jan Neta, Border 2 tracking for 40cr plus opening

Ikkis opened to Rs. 6 crore nett, which was above the forecasted range of Rs. 1.50-3.50 crore. The numbers were inflated by external help, but the organic figures were also higher than the high end, at probably around Rs. 4 crore nett. That represents a miss, though not an alarming one. The reason for the miss was likely the holiday boost being underestimated.

There is no new entry in “Pinkvilla Predicts” this week. Today, we have the final forecast for The Raja Saab (Hindi) and Jan Neta (Hindi), along with an updated projection for Border 2.

Other Updates

The Raja Saab (Hindi) remains largely unchanged. There has been no development over the past week to warrant any significant revision in either direction. There are also no pre-sales yet, to give any indication on that front as well. The final forecast is lowered from Rs. 5-8 crore to Rs. 4-7 crore.

Jan Neta (Hindi) got a trailer which suggested a regular South-style masala entertainer without any breakout potential. The forecast is lowered slightly from Rs. 1.50-3 crore to Rs. 1-2 crore.

The song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” was released from Border 2. As expected, it has been received positively. The song video is also well-received, with visuals also being an improvement over the first teaser. The forecast is upped from Rs. 33-40 crore to Rs. 36-44 crore. The trailer is expected to come soon, which could lead to another upward revision in the forecast.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 09/01/2026 The Raja Saab (Hindi) Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 09/01/2026 Jan Neta (Hindi) Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 16/01/2026 Rahu Ketu Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 16/01/2026 Happy Patel Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 23/01/2026 Border 2 Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Rs. 40.00 cr.

